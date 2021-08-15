Live events on the horizon in Elizabeth

(ELIZABETH, CO) Live events are coming to Elizabeth.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elizabeth area:

Elizabeth, CO Concealed Carry Class Elizabeth, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 650 Beverly Street, Elizabeth, CO 80107

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

CMT HOTTER THAN HELL SHOOT Kiowa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

LET'S HAVE SOME SUMMER FUN!!! Elbert County Fairgrounds is a fun outdoor arena with a lot of room for parking and camping! There is also a nice covered pavilion surrounded by trees. POTLUCK...

Industry Night - Independence in Elizabeth - Parade of Homes Kick-Off Event Elizabeth, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join Us for the HBA's Annual Industry Celebration and Official Kick-Off of the 2021 Parade of Homes! Entertainment - Food - Drinks - Networking - Pop Up Builder Expo

Open Barn Event-Dog Days of Summer Kiowa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 8760 Co Rd 134, Kiowa, CO

Looking for a little something different to do? Come on out, Meet the alpacas, do some hand feeding and get some great pics for the August issue of your family calendar. Our barn will be open and...

Cage Sale! Elizabeth, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 39520 Co Rd 13, Elizabeth, CO

Cages, Perches, Bird toys, stands, and more!

The Gabriel Foundation is having a huge cage sale! Some new, some used, and some DIY projects!

