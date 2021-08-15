Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gonzales, TX

Live events coming up in Gonzales

Posted by 
Gonzales Dispatch
Gonzales Dispatch
 7 days ago

(GONZALES, TX) Live events are lining up on the Gonzales calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gonzales area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3Ew0_0bSNSb8G00

Belmont VFD Firefighter Training

Gonzales, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 411 St Lawrence St, Gonzales, TX

Reviewing the basics and fundamentals, training new recruits, and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAl51_0bSNSb8G00

Weekend of Worship at First Baptist Church of Midland, TX — Radiance Ministries

Gonzales, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ray will lead a weekend of worship at FBC in Midland, TX.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRRiS_0bSNSb8G00

Sledgehammer Therapy Workend

Flatonia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

********Important Notices*********** You may now drive across the new bridge in your vehicle. The speed limit is 5 mph...seriously go slow... ****There is an updated workend procedure document...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvpXh_0bSNSb8G00

Shiner PTO Meeting - August

Shiner, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 65 Co Rd 350, Shiner, TX

Come Join the PTO. Plus we will be voting in the new Board. If you have questions about PTO this is the perfect time to ask.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uClQy_0bSNSb8G00

Traumatic Bleeding Control (STOP THE BLEED)

Luling, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 122 E Houston St, Luling, TX

STOP THE BLEED- Free and open to the public. About this Event This is a voluntary course to teach evidence-based, life-saving bleeding control techniques shown to dramatically increase casualty...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Gonzales Dispatch

Gonzales Dispatch

Gonzales, TX
19
Followers
161
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gonzales Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shiner, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Luling, TX
City
Gonzales, TX
City
Midland, TX
Gonzales, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Fbc#Pto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy