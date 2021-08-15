Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendota, CA

Live events coming up in Mendota

Posted by 
Mendota News Flash
Mendota News Flash
 7 days ago

(MENDOTA, CA) Mendota has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mendota area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GbsZ_0bSNSaFX00

Heart of Gold Women's Conference 2021

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 740 Fresno Street, Fresno, CA 93706

Heart of Gold Women's Conference is a premier event in the Central Valley. You will leave feeling inspired to develop holistically

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SP3Uu_0bSNSaFX00

Boys Varsity Football

Kerman, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 205 S 1st St, Kerman, CA

Kerman vs Selma Football is on Facebook. To connect with Kerman vs Selma Football, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWwjK_0bSNSaFX00

304 FEST STARRING CAPOLOW

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 838 F Street, Fresno, CA 93706

An all ages event! Organized by The Booth INC & OTS. Hosted by Billy Sales! Part of CAPOLOWS tour! Let’s get it poppin!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gK1oS_0bSNSaFX00

Mac J & Friends Performing Live in Fresno

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 838 F Street, Fresno, CA 93706

Mac J & Friends Saturday September 25th in Fresno ALL AGES

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ki6Jp_0bSNSaFX00

Fifty Shades Live|Fresno, CA

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1435 Fresno Street, Fresno, CA 93706

A  two hour long show that combines a perfect blend of music, high energy dance moves and theatrics.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mendota News Flash

Mendota News Flash

Mendota, CA
23
Followers
118
Post
716
Views
ABOUT

With Mendota News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
City
Mendota, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance Moves#Selma Football#The Booth Inc Ots#Capolows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy