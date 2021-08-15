Live events coming up in Mendota

(MENDOTA, CA) Mendota has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mendota area:

Heart of Gold Women's Conference 2021 Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 740 Fresno Street, Fresno, CA 93706

Heart of Gold Women's Conference is a premier event in the Central Valley. You will leave feeling inspired to develop holistically

Boys Varsity Football Kerman, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 205 S 1st St, Kerman, CA

Kerman vs Selma Football is on Facebook. To connect with Kerman vs Selma Football, join Facebook today.

304 FEST STARRING CAPOLOW Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 838 F Street, Fresno, CA 93706

An all ages event! Organized by The Booth INC & OTS. Hosted by Billy Sales! Part of CAPOLOWS tour! Let’s get it poppin!

Mac J & Friends Performing Live in Fresno Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 838 F Street, Fresno, CA 93706

Mac J & Friends Saturday September 25th in Fresno ALL AGES

Fifty Shades Live|Fresno, CA Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1435 Fresno Street, Fresno, CA 93706

A two hour long show that combines a perfect blend of music, high energy dance moves and theatrics.