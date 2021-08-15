Cancel
Crockett, TX

Live events coming up in Crockett

Crockett Bulletin
 7 days ago

(CROCKETT, TX) Live events are lining up on the Crockett calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crockett:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4StjbX_0bSNSYQx00

Piney Woods Lions Club Meeting

Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 701 E Goliad Ave, Crockett, TX

Piney Woods Lions Club Meeting is on Facebook. To connect with Piney Woods Lions Club Meeting, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34C2wH_0bSNSYQx00

All-Church Fellowship

Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 401 S 7th St, Crockett, TX

It's the 5th Sunday! You know what that means! We will be meeting immediately following the morning worship service for a time of fellowship and food! We meet in the GSF Gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAav7_0bSNSYQx00

MARSHALL IN CONCERT

Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 502 E Houston Ave, Crockett, TX

Country music fans only need to listen to a few lines from singer and songwriter Marshall before pinpointing his musical influences. The North Carolina native, who found a welcoming new home in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XjANK_0bSNSYQx00

Free Mandarin Weekly Meditation Classes: Let's Meditate Lufkin

Lufkin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT220, Lufkin, TX 75904

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46tJbG_0bSNSYQx00

Basic Handgun Training

Lovelady, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 780 Farm to Market 1280 East, Lovelady, TX 75851

8-hour Basic Handgun course everyone is welcome. Kids under 17 are welcome accompanied by parent or guardian.

