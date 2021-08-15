Live events coming up in Crockett
(CROCKETT, TX) Live events are lining up on the Crockett calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crockett:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 701 E Goliad Ave, Crockett, TX
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 401 S 7th St, Crockett, TX
It's the 5th Sunday! You know what that means! We will be meeting immediately following the morning worship service for a time of fellowship and food! We meet in the GSF Gym.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 502 E Houston Ave, Crockett, TX
Country music fans only need to listen to a few lines from singer and songwriter Marshall before pinpointing his musical influences. The North Carolina native, who found a welcoming new home in...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT220, Lufkin, TX 75904
Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 780 Farm to Market 1280 East, Lovelady, TX 75851
8-hour Basic Handgun course everyone is welcome. Kids under 17 are welcome accompanied by parent or guardian.
