Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madras, OR

Live events Madras — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Madras Daily
Madras Daily
 7 days ago

(MADRAS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Madras calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Madras:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdV3R_0bSNSXYE00

Smith Rock Adult Climbing Camps

Terrebonne, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: Terrebonne, OR

ADULT CLIMBING CAMPS 2021 Dates Aug 26-29 | Sept 23-26 | Oct 7-11 Cost: $625 For Registration Packet and more information: Call us at: 541-318-7170 / info@goclimbing.com A Climbing Trip Made Easy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aunvi_0bSNSXYE00

2021 Family Campout

Culver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Culver, OR

Every summer, Prince of Peace members and friends camp at Lake Billy Chinook in Central Oregon for four days of fun, fellowship, music, and workshop. We have reserved 18 campsites for August 18 –...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7XLG_0bSNSXYE00

Live at the Vineyard: Hwy 97 Band

Terrebonne, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR

THE HWY 97 BAND is the hottest classic rock band in Central Oregon! All four members are seriously talented musicians

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr4wc_0bSNSXYE00

Flying Legends of Victory Tour: Madras, OR

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2408 NW Berg Dr, Madras, OR

Fly or tour the iconic B-17 Flying Fortress when "Sentimental Journey" comes to town! Ground Tours: Tue-Wed: 9a – 6p Thu: 9a-1p Fri: 1p-10p (Airshow Central) Sat: 9a-1p Sun: 2p-6p $10 per...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20V1fZ_0bSNSXYE00

Madras Redevelopment Commission - City Council Meeting

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Madras City Hall - Council Chambers - 125 SW "E" Street In order to help limit the spread of COVID , the City of Madras is offering this meeting via Zoom and teleconference. A teleconference...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Madras Daily

Madras Daily

Madras, OR
37
Followers
161
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madras Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Terrebonne, OR
City
Madras, OR
City
Culver, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy