Live events Madras — what’s coming up

(MADRAS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Madras calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Madras:

Smith Rock Adult Climbing Camps Terrebonne, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: Terrebonne, OR

ADULT CLIMBING CAMPS 2021 Dates Aug 26-29 | Sept 23-26 | Oct 7-11 Cost: $625 For Registration Packet and more information: Call us at: 541-318-7170 / info@goclimbing.com A Climbing Trip Made Easy...

2021 Family Campout Culver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Culver, OR

Every summer, Prince of Peace members and friends camp at Lake Billy Chinook in Central Oregon for four days of fun, fellowship, music, and workshop. We have reserved 18 campsites for August 18 –...

Live at the Vineyard: Hwy 97 Band Terrebonne, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR

THE HWY 97 BAND is the hottest classic rock band in Central Oregon! All four members are seriously talented musicians

Flying Legends of Victory Tour: Madras, OR Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2408 NW Berg Dr, Madras, OR

Fly or tour the iconic B-17 Flying Fortress when "Sentimental Journey" comes to town! Ground Tours: Tue-Wed: 9a – 6p Thu: 9a-1p Fri: 1p-10p (Airshow Central) Sat: 9a-1p Sun: 2p-6p $10 per...

Madras Redevelopment Commission - City Council Meeting Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Madras City Hall - Council Chambers - 125 SW "E" Street In order to help limit the spread of COVID , the City of Madras is offering this meeting via Zoom and teleconference. A teleconference...