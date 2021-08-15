Cancel
Colville, WA

Colville calendar: Coming events

Colville News Beat
 7 days ago

(COLVILLE, WA) Colville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Colville:

Ione

Ione, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 10372 WA-31, Ione, WA

Drive-Thru In Ione, Washington. Discover Upcoming drive-thru events & shows happening in Ione, Washington

Ladies 9 Hole Invitational

Chewelah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2537 Sand Canyon Rd, Chewelah, WA

Time: 9 am SG Contact the Pro Shop at 509.935.6807, ext. 1 for more information.

Free Food Distribution

Cusick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 420 Qlispe, River Rd, Cusick, WA

Free food distribution date has changed to August 31. Updated information to come!

Pend Orielle County Fair

Cusick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 419152 State Rte 20, Cusick, WA

"Sew it, Grow it, Show it" is the theme of the 2021 fair, offering traditional events and exhibits in agriculture, food, crafts and more, along with vendors, entertainment, a rodeo and other...

Live music at the fair!

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Starting at 6:00 while dinner is enjoyed we will be adding some lively music 🎶, smiles, laughter, anf fun with country and blues. Can’t wait to see you at our local country fair!

Colville News Beat

Colville, WA
With Colville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

