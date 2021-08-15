Cancel
Waimea, HI

What’s up Waimea: Local events calendar

Waimea Journal
Waimea Journal
(WAIMEA, HI) Live events are coming to Waimea.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waimea:

Aloha Market

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4425 Lawai Rd, Koloa, HI

National Tropical Botanical Garden Aloha Market. Kauai Made gifts & crafts and local produce. For more information visit www.ntbg.org/aloha or call (808) 742-2623.

Garden Isle Quilters Quilt Exhibit and Sale

Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2600 Kaumualii Hwy #3, Lihue, HI

The 2nd Annual Quilt Exhibit and Sale by 5 Kauai Quilters/Artists of "Garden Isle Quilters" (Julie Fregeau, Jeni Hardy, m.Lea Ingram, Lesley Morris and Toni Wass). Come join us to view and enjoy...

Kauai Christian Fellowship Summer Art and Craft Fair

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2731 Ala Kinoiki, Koloa, HI

Graphic posters and hand made cards, Fairy skirts , homemade educational toys, Baked items , Bouquets and felted sachets , Bed covers and pillow cases, Wood carvings and wood furniture...

Restaurant Week Kaua'i

Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 3, 2600 Kaumualii Hwy Ste 1300, Lihue, HI

Giving back never tasted so good! Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kauai is excited to announce Restaurant Week on Kaua'i! Restaurant Week is an opportunity to support local restaurants and neighbors...

PIYO

Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 3-1901 Kaumualii Hwy, Lihue, HI

Come join us at KCC-OCET for our next PIYO fitness class! PIYO is a great exercise that'll get you up and moving. It combines the muscle-sculpting, core-firming benefits of Pilates with the...

