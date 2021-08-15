Cancel
Crossett, AR

Crossett events coming soon

Posted by 
Crossett Times
Crossett Times
 7 days ago

(CROSSETT, AR) Crossett has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crossett:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHjy9_0bSNSNyC00

Avett Brothers

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Tickets are selling FAST - Buy now - Avett Brothers with special guest Robert Earl Keen take over the MAD Amp on Aug 14th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRdkV_0bSNSNyC00

Beat the Heat 5D Barrel Race

Bastrop, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9555 Marlatt St, Bastrop, LA

August 27-28, 2021 The MAC- Bastrop, LA $1,850 Added Total for Weekend BBR, Arkansas Elite, pending NPBA approved Friday night $250 Added 5D Open Barrels Kiddie Barrels 10 & under inexperienced...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AH8HC_0bSNSNyC00

El Dorado High School Class of 2000- 20 Yr Reunion

El Dorado, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 311 S West Ave, El Dorado, AR 71730

Get ready for the reunion of a lifetime! The El Dorado High School Class of 2000 is taking El Dorado by storm! Cheers to 21 Years!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3z6a_0bSNSNyC00

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training - Monticello, Arkansas

Monticello, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1022 Scogin Drive, Monticello, AR 71655

ASIST is a two day workshop which teaches participants to recognize suicidal thoughts and works to a plan of safety. Intervention Training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVO3b_0bSNSNyC00

ALL Conference

Monticello, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 909 North Hyatt Street, Monticello, AR 71655

Join other Kingdom-minded church leaders for encouragement, networking, inspiring worship, and engaging teaching.

Crossett Times

Crossett Times

Crossett, AR
ABOUT

With Crossett Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

