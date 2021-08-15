Crossett events coming soon

(CROSSETT, AR) Crossett has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crossett:

Avett Brothers El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Tickets are selling FAST - Buy now - Avett Brothers with special guest Robert Earl Keen take over the MAD Amp on Aug 14th.

Beat the Heat 5D Barrel Race Bastrop, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9555 Marlatt St, Bastrop, LA

August 27-28, 2021 The MAC- Bastrop, LA $1,850 Added Total for Weekend BBR, Arkansas Elite, pending NPBA approved Friday night $250 Added 5D Open Barrels Kiddie Barrels 10 & under inexperienced...

El Dorado High School Class of 2000- 20 Yr Reunion El Dorado, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 311 S West Ave, El Dorado, AR 71730

Get ready for the reunion of a lifetime! The El Dorado High School Class of 2000 is taking El Dorado by storm! Cheers to 21 Years!

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training - Monticello, Arkansas Monticello, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1022 Scogin Drive, Monticello, AR 71655

ASIST is a two day workshop which teaches participants to recognize suicidal thoughts and works to a plan of safety. Intervention Training.

ALL Conference Monticello, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 909 North Hyatt Street, Monticello, AR 71655

Join other Kingdom-minded church leaders for encouragement, networking, inspiring worship, and engaging teaching.