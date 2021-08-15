Cancel
Baker City, OR

Live events on the horizon in Baker City

Baker City Digest
 7 days ago

(BAKER CITY, OR) Baker City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baker City:

Annual Worship & Picnic in the Park

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR

Join us for the Annual Worship and Picnic at Geiser-Pollman Park at the Rotary Shelter.

Ghost Hunting

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 1996 Main St, Baker City, OR

Intrigued by the stories of ghosts at the Geiser Grand? Want to investigate? This is the one opportunity to really get into the ghost hunting thing! Big River Paranormal will be here at the Geiser...

Ride the Sumpter Valley Railroad

Sumpter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 Austin St, Sumpter, OR

The Sumpter Valley Railroad excursion train runs between McEwen and the historic mining town of Sumpter, where the Sumpter depot is located in the Sumpter Dredge State Park, providing passengers a...

STEAM SHORT RUNS (SUMPTER DEPOT)

Sumpter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:40 PM

Historical Sumpter Valley Railroad is doing STEAM again. Three short runs both Saturday and Sunday, the train will depart from Sumpter Depot travel to the river and push back to Sumpter. Short...

Three Rivers Race

Union, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Mile 12.9 Medical Springs Hwy, Union, OR 97883

Three Rivers Race - gorgeous Eastern Oregon race on foot or on bicycle. A great way to support an important cause and have an amazing time.

