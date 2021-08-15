Coming soon: Jamestown events
(JAMESTOWN, TN) Live events are coming to Jamestown.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jamestown:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 1300 Cordell Hull Memorial Dr, Byrdstown, TN
Join Interpretive Ranger Robert to learn how to paint with yarn. He will discuss how to create a picture by laying the yarn in the paint and draping it across the canvas. Afterward, you can take...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 1331 Rugby Pkwy, Rugby, TN
Free event for spectators! Rugby is a Victorian British village, established in 1880 on the Cumberland Plateau in Tennessee. Historic Rugby offers original,& reconstructed historical buildings...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 2609 N York Hwy, Pall Mall, TN
Vintage CCC Baseball Game is on Facebook. To connect with Vintage CCC Baseball Game, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 500 N Main St, Jamestown, TN
FREE ADMISSION Entry of Exhibits 1 - 5 p.m. Corn Hole Tournament 1:00 p.m. - Barn Appreciation Day and Gospel Singing 2 - 4 p.m. - Pavilion Pageant Practice - beginning at 4:00 p.m. - Pavilion
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
The Fentress Fair has something for all in the family. It children's activities, agricultueal exhibits, animals, entertainment, rides, music, a wide variety of food and attractions.
