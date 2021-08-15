Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, TN

Coming soon: Jamestown events

Posted by 
Jamestown Dispatch
Jamestown Dispatch
 7 days ago

(JAMESTOWN, TN) Live events are coming to Jamestown.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jamestown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSitM_0bSNSLCk00

Yarn Painting

Byrdstown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1300 Cordell Hull Memorial Dr, Byrdstown, TN

Join Interpretive Ranger Robert to learn how to paint with yarn. He will discuss how to create a picture by laying the yarn in the paint and draping it across the canvas. Afterward, you can take...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NZP0_0bSNSLCk00

Return of the British Car & Bike Show

Rugby, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1331 Rugby Pkwy, Rugby, TN

Free event for spectators! Rugby is a Victorian British village, established in 1880 on the Cumberland Plateau in Tennessee. Historic Rugby offers original,& reconstructed historical buildings...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmTkU_0bSNSLCk00

Vintage CCC Baseball Game

Pall Mall, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2609 N York Hwy, Pall Mall, TN

Vintage CCC Baseball Game is on Facebook. To connect with Vintage CCC Baseball Game, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EfeD_0bSNSLCk00

Fair Week

Jamestown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 500 N Main St, Jamestown, TN

FREE ADMISSION Entry of Exhibits 1 - 5 p.m. Corn Hole Tournament 1:00 p.m. - Barn Appreciation Day and Gospel Singing 2 - 4 p.m. - Pavilion Pageant Practice - beginning at 4:00 p.m. - Pavilion

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACexg_0bSNSLCk00

Fentress County Fair

Jamestown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Fentress Fair has something for all in the family. It children's activities, agricultueal exhibits, animals, entertainment, rides, music, a wide variety of food and attractions.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Jamestown Dispatch

Jamestown Dispatch

Jamestown, TN
65
Followers
158
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jamestown Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Jamestown, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Pall Mall, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tn Join Interpretive#Rugby Pkwy#Tn Free#Victorian#British#Vintage Ccc Baseball Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy