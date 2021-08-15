What’s up Fairmont: Local events calendar

(FAIRMONT, MN) Live events are lining up on the Fairmont calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairmont area:

Adult Bingo Night Northrop, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come in for some drinks, food and a chance to win adult prizes. Don't forget to have fun!!

The Farm Hands Bluegrass Band Sherburn, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Crossroads Dr, Sherburn, MN

WITH OVER 70 NATIONAL AWARDS AND NOMINATIONS, THE FARM HANDS ARE ONE OF THE MOST EXCITING AND IN DEMAND BLUEGRASS BANDS IN AMERICA. TOURING OVER 150 DATES EACH YEAR, THIS TALENTED GROUP FEATURES...

Upper Midwest Quilt Expo Blue Earth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1125 N Grove St, Blue Earth, MN

Ongoing demonstrations throughout the EXPO. Beautiful displays of quilts, seminars, demonstrations, Trunk Show and hundreds of displays. All new displays of hundreds of beautiful quilts each year...

Diamond Rio Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1300 N Bixby Rd, Fairmont, MN

Diamond Rio Live in Fairmont, MI at Martin County Fairgrounds

Estherville Farmers Market Estherville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 613 E Central Ave, Estherville, IA

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 3 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM June 3 - September 30, 2021Thursdays, 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM Location: 613 Central