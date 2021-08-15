Cancel
Carroll, IA

Live events Carroll — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Carroll Journal
Carroll Journal
 7 days ago

(CARROLL, IA) Carroll has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Carroll area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004iNa_0bSNSIYZ00

Kinder sicher und stark machen in Köln in der Stadt!

Westside, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Nach Vereinbarung, 51467 Köln

Die Sicher-Stark-Initiative bietet Sicherheitsschulungen für Kinder an. Jeden Tag werden Kinder missbraucht, erfahren Gewalt oder Mobbing.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hio6p_0bSNSIYZ00

Mercy Mission

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

OCP (Oregon Catholic Press) is committed to providing the very best resources, music and service to Catholic parishes and worshipers all over the world; fulfilling our mission to bring the Gospel...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owAYA_0bSNSIYZ00

Makerspace Drop-In

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 118 E 5th St, Carroll, IA

Looking for a fun STEAM experience this summer? Come into the library for Maker Mondays! There will be self directed activities in the library in our newly opened STEM room. This event is geared...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpa24_0bSNSIYZ00

Total Joint Education Class

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 311 S Clark St, Carroll, IA

One of the first steps to a new joint is to attend one of St. Anthony’s Joint Replacement Classes. This class gives you helpful information about preparing for your surgery, adapting your home for...

Learn More

Infant Feeding Support

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 311 S Clark St, Carroll, IA

Course Description The AHA BLS Provider Course is designed for healthcare providers and others who need to know how to perform basic life support skills in pre-hospital settings. Using high-tech...

Learn More

Carroll Journal

Carroll Journal

Carroll, IA
With Carroll Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

