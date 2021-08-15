Coming soon: Trinidad events

(TRINIDAD, CO) Trinidad has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Trinidad:

Sunday Jams at Trinidad Trends Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 131 E Main St, Trinidad, CO

Trinidad Trends is proud to host LIVE music every Sunday afternoon in our front window! Featuring members of our house band, the Drop City Drifters, these Sunday jams will feature local and...

Central Outlands War Practice Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 700 Smith Ave, Trinidad, CO

Warriors of The Outlands ATTEND! The Baronies of Aarquelle and al-Barran are hosting a WAR Practice on August 28th, from 10:00 – 4:00. This will occur at Central Park in the City of Trinidad...

Live Music: Jeffrey Dallet Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1399 Co Rd 502, Walsenburg, CO

From Denver, Colorado, Jeffrey Dallet combines rock with lyrically driven folk music. Dallet has won awards for his songwriting, winning an Akedamia best folk song award for his song "Gypsy...

Walsenburg Farmers Market Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Explore a land rich in history, natural wonders, and artistic inspiration. Experience the small town charm of Walsenburg, La Veta, Gardner, and Cuchara. Get the “full story” on the Highway of...

Health Solutions: Open Access to Behavioral Healthcare Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Health Solutions is here Wednesdays from 10am-noon for Open Access to Behavioral Healthcare. Outside of these hours, we also offer remote enrollment for Health Solutions via TeleHealth video call...