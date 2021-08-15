Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Coming soon: Trinidad events

Posted by 
Trinidad Updates
Trinidad Updates
 7 days ago

(TRINIDAD, CO) Trinidad has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Trinidad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJCym_0bSNSE1f00

Sunday Jams at Trinidad Trends

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 131 E Main St, Trinidad, CO

Trinidad Trends is proud to host LIVE music every Sunday afternoon in our front window! Featuring members of our house band, the Drop City Drifters, these Sunday jams will feature local and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4ctg_0bSNSE1f00

Central Outlands War Practice

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 700 Smith Ave, Trinidad, CO

Warriors of The Outlands ATTEND! The Baronies of Aarquelle and al-Barran are hosting a WAR Practice on August 28th, from 10:00 – 4:00. This will occur at Central Park in the City of Trinidad...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YpYP2_0bSNSE1f00

Live Music: Jeffrey Dallet

Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1399 Co Rd 502, Walsenburg, CO

From Denver, Colorado, Jeffrey Dallet combines rock with lyrically driven folk music. Dallet has won awards for his songwriting, winning an Akedamia best folk song award for his song "Gypsy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42WwyQ_0bSNSE1f00

Walsenburg Farmers Market

Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Explore a land rich in history, natural wonders, and artistic inspiration. Experience the small town charm of Walsenburg, La Veta, Gardner, and Cuchara. Get the “full story” on the Highway of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBT3v_0bSNSE1f00

Health Solutions: Open Access to Behavioral Healthcare

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Health Solutions is here Wednesdays from 10am-noon for Open Access to Behavioral Healthcare. Outside of these hours, we also offer remote enrollment for Health Solutions via TeleHealth video call...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Trinidad Updates

Trinidad Updates

Trinidad, CO
34
Followers
163
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Trinidad Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Live Events#Folk Music#Al Barran#Walsenburg Co#Health Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Related
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Events on the Alameda calendar

1. Punks Parade presents: Black Saturday Bazaar; 2. How To Improve Your Memory - Oakland; 3. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 4. Yoga at Almanac Beer Co.; 5. USPS FREE HIRING EVENT- ALAMEDA POST OFFICE;
Erie, PAeriereader.com

Train to Perform at Erie Insurance Arena

Train heads to Erie with the summer concert vibes we all long for. Pat Monahan returns with Train to his hometown once again to perform at the Erie Insurance Arena this Saturday, Aug. 21. This summer the Erie area has seen a re-emergence of live music and annual concert series...
Belen, NMNews-Bulletin

Our Lady of Belen Fiestas is one day — Feb. 15

After a hiatus, the Our Lady of Belen Fiestas are returning this year. The usual contest for Fiesta Queen wasn’t held this year, so three honorary queens were named. Pictured in first row, from left, are junior honorary Fiesta Queen Brooke de Leon, 14, honorary Fiesta Queen Rosie Chavez, and junior honorary Fiesta Queen Sami Gallegos, 14; second row, co-padrinos Santiago and Randie Montoya, parade marshals Nora and Eugene “Kenny” Maestas, and co-padrinos Dolores and Lawrence “Country” Contreras.
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Erie native Pat Monahan delights, Train plays to more than 4,000 at Erie Insurance Arena

From grandparents twirling their grandchildren, to groups of middle-aged women dancing in their seats, everyone was on their feet at Train's concert Saturday night. More than 4,000 people came out to see Train perform at the Erie Insurance Arena for the first time since 2011. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Train's Drops of Jupiter album, many of the songs performed throughout the night were featured on that record.
Public Healthajournalofmusicalthings.com

Live Nation Canada announces new anti-COVID measures

Live music has returned, but given the virulence of the delta variant, we’re hardly back to normal. Live Nation Canada has announced new vaccine requirements for the shows it is promoting across the country. Here’s the press release:. Live Nation Canada announced that it will be rolling out protocols requiring...
Worldravejungle.com

The daily schedule for UNTOLD 2021 festival is finally here!

There are only 3 weeks until the gates of the most awaited dance music festival in Europe in 2021, UNTOLD, will open again. The hard-working organizers have prepared unique surprises and experiences for the long-anticipated 6th edition, which will take place between September 9 and 12 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Over...
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

LA Opera Announces New, Temporary Health Guidelines for Live Performances

LA Opera has announced new health protocols to be followed by the company and audience as they ready to return to live performances. First, the company has announced that it will be adopting a temporary vaccination-only policy for audiences, with masks being required as well. Patrons will be considered vaccinated after 14 days since their second dose of an FDA or WHO double-dose vaccine, or 14 days after the first dose of a similarly-approved single-dose vaccine. Vaccination status can be confirmed by displaying their physical or digital vaccination card along with government-issued ID; guests younger than 18 may display a school photo ID along with their vaccination card, and those under 12 must be with an adult who meets said requirements.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Coming soon: Alameda events

1. SOFT LIFE YACHT PARTY!; 2. Want to make real change? Volunteer to bake with Uhuru Foods & Pies!; 3. Red Meat, I See Hawks In L.A.; 4. Sazon Latin Food Festival; 5. All White R&B Experience On The Bay (3hr. Cruise 4 Level Elegant Yacht);

Comments / 0

Community Policy