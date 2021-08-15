Cancel
Havre, MT

What’s up Havre: Local events calendar

Havre Digest
 7 days ago

(HAVRE, MT) Havre is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Havre:

Mystery Boosters: Convention Edition Draft Tournament!

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1753 US-2, Havre, MT

what is Mystery Booster? It's an awesome experience with the feel of a "Chaos Draft" that uses multiple Magic Draft Boosters from different releases but bundles the cards and variety you'd...

Fusion Fight League Presents: LOD4 MMA

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2585 5th Ave, Havre, MT

Fusion Fight League returns to Havre, MT, for the FOURTH time, to partner with Montana State University - Northern. Lights Out at the Dome has become a Fusion favorite, year after year. Hosted by...

IEFA Welcome Back to School Cook Out

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1207 Washington Ave, Havre, MT

We invite all Native American Students and Families to learn about IEFA and implementation in the Havre Public Schools District Meet the HPS Administration, IEFA Coordinators, and Members of the...

Celebration of life

Big Sandy, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Johannes Ave, Big Sandy, MT

Here is Janis Reichelt-Kaiser’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Janis Reichelt-Kaiser of Big Sandy, Montana, born in...

Finding Montana

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Cowan Dr, Havre, MT

It’s been said that Montana could be sliced up into at least half a dozen states. The diversity of cultures, economies, topography, history, and a hundred other factors tends to dictate what kind...

