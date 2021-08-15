Cancel
Monett, MO

Monett events coming soon

Monett News Alert
Monett News Alert
 7 days ago

(MONETT, MO) Live events are lining up on the Monett calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monett area:

Men's Encounter Weekend

Monett, MO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1600 N Central Ave, Monett, MO

Men’s Encounter is one weekend where men (18 years & older) from all walks of life gather to spend time away from daily distractions and pressures. Each session includes real-life testimonies...

Bobby DeGonia @Erntefest,Freistatt Mo

Freistatt, MO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 610 Main St, Freistatt, MO

Bobby DeGonia @Erntefest,Freistatt Mo at Erntefest Freistatt Lions Club, 610 Main St, Freistatt, MO 65654, Turners, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 09:00 pm

Carol McGregor Memorial Motorcycle Run, Car and Bike Show

Monett, MO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

This event is the 2nd annual event to honor Carol McGregor who was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident on April 30, 2020. She and her husband, Kent have been active in the community for...

Aurora City Council Meeting - Regular Session

Aurora, MO

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2 W Pleasant St, Aurora, MO

Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday's of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 2 W Pleasant Street, in the Council Chambers located on the third floor of City Hall. If you have questions about an...

Free COVID Vaccine Clinic from Lawrence County Health Department

Monett, MO

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1600 N Central Ave, Monett, MO

Vaccines (Pfizer) administered free of charge by Lawrence County Health Department medical staff at 1600 N. Central (parking lot of First United Methodist Church) - Anyone age 12+ can get the...

Monett News Alert

Monett News Alert

Monett, MO
With Monett News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

