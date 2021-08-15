Gulf Shores events coming soon

(GULF SHORES, AL) Gulf Shores is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gulf Shores:

Annual Homeowners Meeting Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Annual Homeowners Meeting, 3rd Floor Conference Room on August 21, 2021 From 9am – 11am.

Big Dawgs Athlete Camp Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 7369 Alamo Circle, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

The goal of the camp is to give participants a deeper insight into their fitness capabilities and limitations within the sport of Crossfit.

Live Music with Lisa Christian! Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 225 E 16th Ave #3507, Gulf Shores, AL

Delight in the musical stylings of the one and only Lisa Christian. Her charm, quick wit, and unique acoustic sound make her the perfect addition to any dini...

GCGA at Peninsula Powered By Signarama Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 20 Peninsula Blvd, Gulf Shores, AL

The GCGA Tour will be at Peninsula on August 15th. Play will begin at 1:30 pm. This is an individual event using our Modified Stableford Scoring format. Thanks to tournament sponsor Signarama and...

Shaka Beach Bash Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

August 27 - 29, 2021 101 E Beach Blvd, Gulf Shores, AL Register Shaka Beach Bash Divisions: Men's Open; Men's AA; Men's A; Men's BB; Men's B; Women's Open; Women's AA; Women's A; Women's BB...