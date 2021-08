Winter is such a beautiful time of year in Canada. When I think of winter in Canada, I picture the sun streaming on a frozen lake and curls of chimney smoke floating into the sky. Winter reminds me of the excitement of walking through a silent, snow-covered canyon where the only sound is the rhythm of my bulky clothes swishing to the crunching sound of my boots on fresh snow. Winter in Canada is feeling the magic in the air while walking through a forest of conifer trees heavily laden with snow, while snowflakes fall around me in a swirling pattern that abides by rules only known to nature itself.