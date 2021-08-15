What’s up Spencer: Local events calendar

(SPENCER, IA) Spencer is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spencer:

Star Wars X-wing - 200 Point Tournament Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Bring your best 200 point fleet (no Epic ships) to duke it out! Time and Place We start at 10:30, please be present by 10:15 to make sure we can get pairings and table assignments done by 10:30...

Pride Family Music Concert Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1910 10th Ave E, Spencer, IA

An outdoor concert in our church parking lot by the Pride Family from Moberly, Missouri. Home made ice cream social to follow. Free to the public. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy ! Free Will...

1st Annual Shayla Bee Swarm Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 305 4th St SE, Spencer, IA

4 Motorcycle Rides - 1 Day! Doug Sweeney @ Sweeney's Clubhouse in Sutherland, Tara Patrick @ Backroads Biker in Everly, Johnny Thompson @ Johnny's Pub in Lake Park and Mike & Jody Roslanski ...

Clay County Fair Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 800 W 18th St, Spencer, IA

Since 1917, Iowa's largest county fair has attracted fairgoers from across the U.S. for commercial and competitive exhibits, concerts, food and fun.

The Art Barn Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 408 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Art Center with exhibit gallery, gift shop featuring Midwestern artists, classes and workshops. Special art events throughout the year.