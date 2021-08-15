Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spencer, IA

What’s up Spencer: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Spencer Times
Spencer Times
 7 days ago

(SPENCER, IA) Spencer is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spencer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02OqCg_0bSNRy9W00

Star Wars X-wing - 200 Point Tournament

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Bring your best 200 point fleet (no Epic ships) to duke it out! Time and Place We start at 10:30, please be present by 10:15 to make sure we can get pairings and table assignments done by 10:30...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyRyW_0bSNRy9W00

Pride Family Music Concert

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1910 10th Ave E, Spencer, IA

An outdoor concert in our church parking lot by the Pride Family from Moberly, Missouri. Home made ice cream social to follow. Free to the public. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy ! Free Will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlWgw_0bSNRy9W00

1st Annual Shayla Bee Swarm

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 305 4th St SE, Spencer, IA

4 Motorcycle Rides - 1 Day! Doug Sweeney @ Sweeney's Clubhouse in Sutherland, Tara Patrick @ Backroads Biker in Everly, Johnny Thompson @ Johnny's Pub in Lake Park and Mike & Jody Roslanski ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vw0c4_0bSNRy9W00

Clay County Fair

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 800 W 18th St, Spencer, IA

Since 1917, Iowa's largest county fair has attracted fairgoers from across the U.S. for commercial and competitive exhibits, concerts, food and fun.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zVoN_0bSNRy9W00

The Art Barn

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 408 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Art Center with exhibit gallery, gift shop featuring Midwestern artists, classes and workshops. Special art events throughout the year.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Spencer Times

Spencer Times

Spencer, IA
34
Followers
168
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spencer Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Spencer, IA
Spencer, IA
Government
City
Lake Park, IA
State
Missouri State
City
Everly, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Grand Ave#The Pride Family#Mike Jody Roslanski#Ia Art Center#Midwestern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy