Thief River Falls, MN

Live events Thief River Falls — what’s coming up

Thief River Falls Today
Thief River Falls Today
 7 days ago

(THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN) Thief River Falls is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Thief River Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4orI_0bSNRwO400

Story Time

Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Come to Lion's Park and hear a story read to you by one of our librarians! Program is weather permitting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wu0OT_0bSNRwO400

Mark Anderson Memorial Comedy Open Mic Night

Crookston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us Tuesday, August 17 for the Mark Anderson Memorial Comedy Open Mic Night at the Crookston Inn where we will celebrate Mark’s memory with some good laughs and drinks with friends. Step up to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UoCXQ_0bSNRwO400

5M11 Lions Officer Training

Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 16458 160th Ave NE, Thief River Falls, MN

Lions Officer Training open to President, Secretary, Treasurer, Zone Chair, Tail Twister, and anyone with a desire to learn!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qyxSM_0bSNRwO400

Walk-ins Welcome at Gracewin Living Cooperatives TRF Office!

Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Stop by our office on Main Street in the lower level of the Historic Carnegie Library to learn more about the 55+ cooperative development coming to Thief River Falls! The cooperative lifestyle...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKq9a_0bSNRwO400

Taste of Crookston 2021

Crookston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Taste of Crookston 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Taste of Crookston 2021, join Facebook today.

Thief River Falls Today

Thief River Falls Today

Thief River Falls, MN
With Thief River Falls Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

