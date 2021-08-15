Live events Thief River Falls — what’s coming up

(THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN) Thief River Falls is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Thief River Falls:

Story Time Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Come to Lion's Park and hear a story read to you by one of our librarians! Program is weather permitting.

Mark Anderson Memorial Comedy Open Mic Night Crookston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us Tuesday, August 17 for the Mark Anderson Memorial Comedy Open Mic Night at the Crookston Inn where we will celebrate Mark’s memory with some good laughs and drinks with friends. Step up to...

5M11 Lions Officer Training Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 16458 160th Ave NE, Thief River Falls, MN

Lions Officer Training open to President, Secretary, Treasurer, Zone Chair, Tail Twister, and anyone with a desire to learn!

Walk-ins Welcome at Gracewin Living Cooperatives TRF Office! Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Stop by our office on Main Street in the lower level of the Historic Carnegie Library to learn more about the 55+ cooperative development coming to Thief River Falls! The cooperative lifestyle...

Taste of Crookston 2021 Crookston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Taste of Crookston 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Taste of Crookston 2021, join Facebook today.