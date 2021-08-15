Cancel
Sealy, TX

Live events Sealy — what’s coming up

Sealy News Beat
Sealy News Beat
 7 days ago

(SEALY, TX) Sealy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sealy area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qc5xZ_0bSNRq5i00

Shop The Shire Vendor Market

Brookshire, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 3719 U.S. 90, Brookshire, TX 77423

Shop The Shire Vendor Market runs EVERY Saturday, 9am to 2pm. Stop by to support local vendors. We'd love to see you out at Bloomin 90!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHf26_0bSNRq5i00

GOSPEL JAM

Bellville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 504 E Main St, Bellville, TX

Gospel Jam: Bellville, Texas 3rd Sundays, 2-4 pm Newman's Bakery, 504 E Main St, Bellville, TX 77418 Each month highlights a singer/group, followed by an open jam of traditional country gospel...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sMJc_0bSNRq5i00

Happy Cousins Public Dance – August 14 – Wallis American Legion Hall

Wallis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 330 Legion Rd, Wallis, TX

Happy Cousins Dance Club Public Dance at the Wallis American Legion Saturday, August 14, 2021 Wallis American Legion Hall Post 200 330 Legion Road in Wallis 77485 8pm–11:30pm Public Dance every...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc39s_0bSNRq5i00

Season Ammons

Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 10108 FM 1458, Sealy, TX

Season Ammons is an award-winning songwriter, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, blending soulful blues with Texas roots and Americana. Ammons' most recent project, 'Steel Hearts,' is her fourth...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdOMj_0bSNRq5i00

RSRC Playday #6

Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Books Open at 4 PM Playday Starts at 6 PM with Leadline Events ran in this order... Leadline Poles Barrels Straights Speed Breakaway Age Groups Leadline 9 & Under 10-14 15-19 20 & Over (No Speed...

With Sealy News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

