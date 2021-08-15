Live events Sealy — what’s coming up

(SEALY, TX) Sealy has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Sealy area:

Shop The Shire Vendor Market Brookshire, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 3719 U.S. 90, Brookshire, TX 77423

Shop The Shire Vendor Market runs EVERY Saturday, 9am to 2pm. Stop by to support local vendors. We'd love to see you out at Bloomin 90!

GOSPEL JAM Bellville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 504 E Main St, Bellville, TX

Gospel Jam: Bellville, Texas 3rd Sundays, 2-4 pm Newman's Bakery, 504 E Main St, Bellville, TX 77418 Each month highlights a singer/group, followed by an open jam of traditional country gospel...

Happy Cousins Public Dance – August 14 – Wallis American Legion Hall Wallis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 330 Legion Rd, Wallis, TX

Happy Cousins Dance Club Public Dance at the Wallis American Legion Saturday, August 14, 2021 Wallis American Legion Hall Post 200 330 Legion Road in Wallis 77485 8pm–11:30pm Public Dance every...

Season Ammons Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 10108 FM 1458, Sealy, TX

Season Ammons is an award-winning songwriter, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, blending soulful blues with Texas roots and Americana. Ammons' most recent project, 'Steel Hearts,' is her fourth...

RSRC Playday #6 Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Books Open at 4 PM Playday Starts at 6 PM with Leadline Events ran in this order... Leadline Poles Barrels Straights Speed Breakaway Age Groups Leadline 9 & Under 10-14 15-19 20 & Over (No Speed...