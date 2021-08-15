Cancel
Pecos, TX

Pecos calendar: What's coming up

Pecos News Alert
 7 days ago

(PECOS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Pecos calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pecos area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWe80_0bSNRpCz00

Balmorhea fun diving

Toyahvale, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 9207 TX-17, Toyahvale, TX

Certified divers: We will be returning to Balmorhea for fun diving! Come join us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDfyZ_0bSNRpCz00

Legal Aid Clinic

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

Texas Legal Services Center attorneys meet with clients over video chat at monthly legal advice clinics. Attorneys can advise on family law issues. Family law issues involve family relationships —...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mr4vK_0bSNRpCz00

Cyclone Ballparks Grand Opening

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 66 Co Rd 118, Pecos, TX

Join us for the official Grand Opening of Cyclone Ballparks on August 28, 2021. This is a free community event that will welcome everyone from Pecos and surrounding areas to come view the...

Innovation Lab Orientation: 3D Printers

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library holds weekly orientations to show how to use the 3D printers at the library. You can use the 3D printers to print off many 3-dimensional objects out of plastic, including...

Pecos News Alert

Pecos, TX
ABOUT

With Pecos News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

