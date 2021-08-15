Pecos calendar: What's coming up

(PECOS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Pecos calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pecos area:

Balmorhea fun diving Toyahvale, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 9207 TX-17, Toyahvale, TX

Certified divers: We will be returning to Balmorhea for fun diving! Come join us!

Legal Aid Clinic Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

Texas Legal Services Center attorneys meet with clients over video chat at monthly legal advice clinics. Attorneys can advise on family law issues. Family law issues involve family relationships —...

Cyclone Ballparks Grand Opening Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 66 Co Rd 118, Pecos, TX

Join us for the official Grand Opening of Cyclone Ballparks on August 28, 2021. This is a free community event that will welcome everyone from Pecos and surrounding areas to come view the...

Innovation Lab Orientation: 3D Printers Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library holds weekly orientations to show how to use the 3D printers at the library. You can use the 3D printers to print off many 3-dimensional objects out of plastic, including...