Storm Lake, IA

Live events on the horizon in Storm Lake

Storm Lake News Beat
 7 days ago

(STORM LAKE, IA) Live events are coming to Storm Lake.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Storm Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMaEX_0bSNRngl00

Storm Lake's Open House & Shoe Day 2021!

Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Open to all current dancers & gymnasts, plus anyone that might be interested in dance or gymnastics class with the TTA. It is a chance to come out see the facility, meet the staff, see us...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MwbI0_0bSNRngl00

Coping with Challenging Situations in Dementia Care

Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1525 W 5th St, Storm Lake, IA

BVRMC EVENT: Coping with Challenging Situations in Dementia Care Teepa Snow MS, OTR/L, FAOTA, one of the nation’s most dynamic and uplifting dementia care experts, and founder of Positive...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LdMsO_0bSNRngl00

Blood Drive

Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 211 E 3rd St, Storm Lake, IA

Appointments are Required/Photo I.D. Required Schedule your appointment online at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903 Location: Fellowship Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dl7nW_0bSNRngl00

BVU Term 1 classes start

Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 610 W 4th St, Storm Lake, IA

Begin classes this fall at Buena Vista University! Buena Vista University provides students with a personalized learning experience, whether you are new to the college experience, a transfer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYBZv_0bSNRngl00

St. Mark Radio Ministry - 101.7FM KAYL

Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Proclaim is Radio Ministry brought to you from St. Mark Lutheran Church each and every Sunday Morning.

