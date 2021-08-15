Craig events coming soon

(CRAIG, CO) Live events are coming to Craig.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Craig:

RU Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3900 E Victory Way, Craig, CO

Reformers Unanimous - Faith Based Recovery Program Every Friday Night @ 7 pm

Adult Softball Hayden, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 513 S Poplar St, Hayden, CO

Hayden Parks and Recreation would like to invite freshmen and up to adult softball open field. Bring a mitt.

You Knew Me When Live at Yampa Valley Brew in Craig, Saturday, August 21st Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 576 Yampa Ave, Craig, CO

Live music with nationally touring indie folk-rock duo, You Knew Me When, Saturday, August 21st at Yampa Valley Brew in Craig, CO from 7-9PM. www.youknewmewh

Narcotics Anonymous Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 390 Yampa Ave, Craig, CO

Meeting is held in the Garage of Providence Recovery Services.

50th Reunion - MCHS Class of 1971 Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Help us bring awareness to International Overdose Awareness Day by celebrating those we've lost, those we've saved and those who have been affected by overdose. Clean and Sober Craig events build...