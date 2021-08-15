Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingstree, SC

Live events Kingstree — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Kingstree News Beat
Kingstree News Beat
 7 days ago

(KINGSTREE, SC) Live events are coming to Kingstree.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingstree:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1lTR_0bSNRiH800

The American Heritage Festival 2021

Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 843 State Road S-21-85, Lake City, SC 29560

Step back in time and onto the battlefield at the 6th Annual American Heritage Festival at Graham’s Historic Farm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1477Pw_0bSNRiH800

Diaper Day GiveAway Tour™️~ Williamsburg County

Kingstree, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2084 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Kingstree, SC 29556

Drive-Up Diaper Distribution! To ensure participant safety, this event cannot accommodate walk-up participants.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HWuUs_0bSNRiH800

Introduction to Landscape Design

Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 NEW ZION RD, LAKE CITY, SC 29560

If you are interested in learning more about landscape design, this is the perfect place for you to start.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Kingstree News Beat

Kingstree News Beat

Kingstree, SC
52
Followers
129
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingstree News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake City, SC
Government
City
Lake City, SC
City
Kingstree, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Historic Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy