Live events Kingstree — what’s coming up
(KINGSTREE, SC) Live events are coming to Kingstree.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingstree:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 843 State Road S-21-85, Lake City, SC 29560
Step back in time and onto the battlefield at the 6th Annual American Heritage Festival at Graham’s Historic Farm.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 2084 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Kingstree, SC 29556
Drive-Up Diaper Distribution! To ensure participant safety, this event cannot accommodate walk-up participants.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 100 NEW ZION RD, LAKE CITY, SC 29560
If you are interested in learning more about landscape design, this is the perfect place for you to start.
Comments / 0