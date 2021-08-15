Live events coming up in Hawkinsville

(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Hawkinsville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hawkinsville:

Vintage Market Days® of Central Georgia presents "Home Sweet Home" Perry, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry, GA 31069

Vintage Market Days® returns to the Georgia National Fairgrounds for our summer market, "Home Sweet Home" August 27-29, 2021

Charcuterie Boards & Workshop with Cossart Design Perry, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 924 Carroll Street, Perry, GA 31069

Charcuterie/cheeseboard workshop in Perry, Ga. Learn the art of styling + creating a cheeseboard with a live step by step demonstration.

South Georgia Balloon Festival Perry, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 Golden Isles Parkway, Perry, GA 31069

Join us for an evening of fun at the South Georgia Balloon Festival.

Perry Farmer's Market Perry, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1025 Ball St, Perry, GA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - 1PMLocation: Perry Farmers' Market, 1025 Ball Street, Perry, Georgia 31069

Football Perry, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1307 North Ave #2614, Perry, GA

