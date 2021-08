The pandemic has undoubtedly changed how we think and feel about our financial situations, pushing the boundaries as to what we consider “financial security.” However, despite the pandemic’s negative impact on many people’s financial situations, a recent survey shows that 52% of Philadelphia Metro Area residents currently feel financially secure, and 68% of residents feel confident in their ability to manage their finances. Philadelphians are known for their resilience, and even during the most uncertain of times, this instills confidence throughout the region that residents are, for the most part, on the road to financial recovery.