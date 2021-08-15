Guymon calendar: Coming events

(GUYMON, OK) Live events are coming to Guymon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Guymon:

4th Annual Keating Antique Tractor Show Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 7422 Rd 3, Liberal, KS

4th Annual Keating Antique Tractor Show Saturday, August 21st from 9am-2pm! To register your Antique Tractor reach out to Jerry or email us! We are accepting some antique trucks this year as well...

Planning for the Future Guymon, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1718 North Oklahoma Street, Guymon, OK 73942

Learn how to plan for your future and start saving today.

GPLAC Coding Group Guymon, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1718 North Oklahoma Street, Guymon, OK 73942

On Monday, August 30th we've got the Javascript group for Adults meeting in the Guymon Library Safe Room.

Catholic Charities Office Appointments Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Catholic Charities Office Appointments is on Facebook. To connect with Catholic Charities Office Appointments, join Facebook today.

The OZ Man Triathlon Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 950 S Grant Ave, Liberal, KS

The City of Liberal is part of the SW Leg of the Kansas Triathlon Series! Each participant will swim 300m, bike for 8.5 miles, and then run for 2.5 miles. Check in will start Saturday at 7:00 AM...