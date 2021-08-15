Cancel
Guymon, OK

Guymon calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Guymon Journal
Guymon Journal
 7 days ago

(GUYMON, OK) Live events are coming to Guymon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Guymon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aZmw_0bSNRXW100

4th Annual Keating Antique Tractor Show

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 7422 Rd 3, Liberal, KS

4th Annual Keating Antique Tractor Show Saturday, August 21st from 9am-2pm! To register your Antique Tractor reach out to Jerry or email us! We are accepting some antique trucks this year as well...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgqX9_0bSNRXW100

Planning for the Future

Guymon, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1718 North Oklahoma Street, Guymon, OK 73942

Learn how to plan for your future and start saving today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7I3z_0bSNRXW100

GPLAC Coding Group

Guymon, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1718 North Oklahoma Street, Guymon, OK 73942

On Monday, August 30th we've got the Javascript group for Adults meeting in the Guymon Library Safe Room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvRDk_0bSNRXW100

Catholic Charities Office Appointments

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Catholic Charities Office Appointments is on Facebook. To connect with Catholic Charities Office Appointments, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXOnJ_0bSNRXW100

The OZ Man Triathlon

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 950 S Grant Ave, Liberal, KS

The City of Liberal is part of the SW Leg of the Kansas Triathlon Series! Each participant will swim 300m, bike for 8.5 miles, and then run for 2.5 miles. Check in will start Saturday at 7:00 AM...

Guymon Journal

Guymon Journal

Guymon, OK
With Guymon Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

