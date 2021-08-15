Cancel
Vernon, TX

Live events coming up in Vernon

Vernon Times
 7 days ago

(VERNON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Vernon calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vernon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01JOeg_0bSNRWdI00

Jackson County Fair

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2801 N Main St # A, Altus, OK

The Jackson County Courthouse was built in 1910 of native granite. A noticeable feature of the structure is the artful contrast of the red granite foundation, and most remarkable is the size of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfE0o_0bSNRWdI00

Money Grow Sunday Funday Series

Electra, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 E Railroad Ave, Electra, TX

254-338-5182 FMI PRE ENTRY LINK: Barrelrace.com/corner/upcoming-races/entry/9805/ 5D Buckle Series with Added Money Finals. Bonus Race Pending. Morning Exhibitions 7am $5 Morning Slack 8am-10am...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmtTn_0bSNRWdI00

Birding with a Ranger

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Come learn the basics of birding. We will learn some of the common birds that call Copper Breaks home and maybe see a few. Bring: Your own binoculars or we have loaner binoculars. Loaner...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tArmu_0bSNRWdI00

Women’s Self Defense

Grandfield, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 912 Field St, Grandfield, OK

This 2-day course is designed for the woman who wants to take some control over her own personal defense. $350 Per Student.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cREAO_0bSNRWdI00

Vernon Burnin' Bike Ride

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 4400 College Dr, Vernon, TX

Welcome to the 25th Annual Vernon Burnin' Bike Ride. Tune up for the "Hotter-N-Hell" in Wichita Falls, Texas, which is always scheduled for the following weekend. The 100K provides a fun and...

