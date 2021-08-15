Cancel
Can We Fix It: Where’s the Beef?

By Editorial/Opinion
Uprise RI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t tell your doctor, but this episode is FULL of political dessert. Jen and Moira took a week off, and boy, did things pop off. Tune in to hear their thoughts on all the latest political beefs, including Jorge Elorza vs. Dan the forgettable man, Blake and Brandon: the rematch, and of course the whole world vs. Kate Coyne McCoy. Pour a drink, and don’t invite your vegetarian friends cuz this episode is nothing but beef. Are we mixing our food metaphors too much? Maybe. Do we care? Not at all.

