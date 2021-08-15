Cancel
Sweetwater, TX

Live events on the horizon in Sweetwater

Sweetwater Post
Sweetwater Post
 7 days ago

(SWEETWATER, TX) Live events are lining up on the Sweetwater calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sweetwater:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KDtrZ_0bSNRRDf00

Foster Parent Training - Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) - ABI

Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Address: 147 Sayles Blvd., Abilene, TX 79605

Foster Parent Training Pre-Service Training at New Horizons Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQqpP_0bSNRRDf00

Club 30+ Last Tuesday of Each Month

Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 5477 South 7th Street, Abilene, TX 79605

Club 30+ is a Social Club for Adults 30+. Club 30+ is more than a nightclub we offer not only dance from 8-11 but social activities 6-8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cG9vI_0bSNRRDf00

37th Annual Ogden 8 & Under World Champion Barrel Race and Open 4D

Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 220 Coliseum Drive, Sweetwater, TX

Explore all upcoming ogden events in Nolan, Texas, find information & tickets for upcoming ogden events happening in Nolan, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KL8z4_0bSNRRDf00

James Cook Band Live at Horny Toad

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2510 Avenue R, Snyder, TX

James Cook Band Live at Horny Toad at The HornyToad Pub and Grub, 2510 Avenue R, Snyder, TX 79549, Snyder, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 08:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W94q0_0bSNRRDf00

Blood Drive - Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital

Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 200 E Arizona Ave, Sweetwater, TX

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive at the Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital (200 E. Arizona Ave, Sweetwater) from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. We hope to see you there! For...

