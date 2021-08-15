Jerseyville events coming up

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) Jerseyville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jerseyville area:

Yacht Rockers at The Loading Dock Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 Front St, Grafton, IL

The Yacht Rockers cover band playing soft rock music from the '70s and '80s at The Loading Dock!

Sun Kissed Fresh Boxes 1 year anniversary Grafton, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 21028 Eckert Orchard Road, Grafton, IL 62037

Come out to Grafton Winery to celebrate the 1 year Anniversary of Sun kissed Fresh Boxes with creator @chefftiffpop and her team.

Wine & Yoga at Grafton Winery the Vineyards Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 21028 Eckert Orchard Rd, Grafton, IL

Yoga class? I thought you said, "Pour a glass!" Join Heather's Zen Den at Grafton Winery The Vineyards on August 29th, 2021 from 3-4PM for an All Levels Yoga practice that includes breathing...

Fireside at Uncle Al's 7-11 Jerseyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 424 E Arch St, Jerseyville, IL

Come on out to Uncle Al's in Jerseyville, IL for a night of drinks and live music featuring FIRESIDE. We'll be playing from 7 to 11pm.

Foster & Adopt 201 Workshop - Jersey County Jerseyville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 Cross Avenue, Jerseyville, IL 62052

This workshop is open to all families who are enrolled in PRIDE training to become foster families as well as all current foster families.