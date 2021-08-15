Cancel
Parsons, KS

Parsons calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Parsons Voice
Parsons Voice
 7 days ago

(PARSONS, KS) Live events are lining up on the Parsons calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parsons:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQ09B_0bSNRIWM00

Polka Fest

West Mineral, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 6509 NW 60th St, West Mineral, KS

Big Brutus, the world’s largest electric shovel, celebrates 28 years as a tourist attraction in conjunction with the annual Polka Fest. Polka Fest features a variety of regional polka bands...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQUAr_0bSNRIWM00

Active Parenting of Teens

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

« All Events Active Parenting of Teens August 24 @ 10:00 am

Caring for Kids After Trauma

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

« All Events Caring for Kids After Trauma August 19 @ 10:00 am

General Discipline Techniques

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

« All Events General Discipline Techniques August 17 @ 10:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Ik07_0bSNRIWM00

Quilt Affair — Independence Historical Museum & Art Center

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 123 N 8th St, Independence, KS

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3 & 4 - QUILT ENTRY Hours: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM THURSDAY, AUGUST 5 - QUILT JUDGING FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 - 28 - PUBLIC VIEWING Hours: Tues. - Sat., 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM...

Parsons Voice

Parsons Voice

Parsons, KS
ABOUT

With Parsons Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

