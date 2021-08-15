Parsons calendar: What's coming up

(PARSONS, KS) Live events are lining up on the Parsons calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parsons:

Polka Fest West Mineral, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 6509 NW 60th St, West Mineral, KS

Big Brutus, the world’s largest electric shovel, celebrates 28 years as a tourist attraction in conjunction with the annual Polka Fest. Polka Fest features a variety of regional polka bands...

Active Parenting of Teens Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

Active Parenting of Teens August 24 @ 10:00 am -

Caring for Kids After Trauma Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

Caring for Kids After Trauma August 19 @ 10:00 am -

General Discipline Techniques Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

General Discipline Techniques August 17 @ 10:00 am -

Quilt Affair — Independence Historical Museum & Art Center Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 123 N 8th St, Independence, KS

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3 & 4 - QUILT ENTRY Hours: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM THURSDAY, AUGUST 5 - QUILT JUDGING FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 - 28 - PUBLIC VIEWING Hours: Tues. - Sat., 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM...