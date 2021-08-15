Cancel
Weatherford, OK

What’s up Weatherford: Local events calendar

Weatherford Voice
Weatherford Voice
 7 days ago

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Live events are lining up on the Weatherford calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Weatherford:

Reydon School

Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Wednesday, August 25 11:30 AM—1:00 PM Reydon Post Office WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Tracy Lawrence

Hinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 5304 N Broadway Ave, Hinton, OK

Concert of Tracy Lawrence in Hinton. The concert will take place at Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton. The date of the concert is the 03-09-2021.

Ric Gorden Music Ministry!

Eakly, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 610 Church St, Eakly, OK

Ric Gorden will be Ministering in the 11 am Service and the 6:30 PM Service! Potluck Dinner at Noon! Also check out other

Weatherford Works Job Fair August 19

Weatherford, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 900 N 7th St, Weatherford, OK

Are you a Weatherford-area business having a problem finding workers to fill open positions? Are you a student looking for a job? Weatherford Works is being launched this year to help connect...

Girls Night Out The Show at Spotted Hound Saloon (Weatherford, OK)

Weatherford, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 1013 Oklahoma 54, Weatherford, OK 73096

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Weatherford! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 8pm

Weatherford Voice

Weatherford Voice

Weatherford, OK
With Weatherford Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

