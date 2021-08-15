Live events Hamilton — what’s coming up

(HAMILTON, MT) Hamilton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hamilton:

Women Only – Introduction to Defensive Handguns Hamilton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 598 Blodgett View Dr, Hamilton, MT

August 28 & September 11 2021 This 2 day course is for women with little or no experience with handguns, who may be frightened of handguns or who are considering acquiring a handgun. The first day...

Regenerative Resilience & Prepping Your Garden/Field for Winter w/ Leon Hamilton, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 175 Skalkaho Highway, Hamilton, MT 59840

Owner of Yourganic Farm, Leon Stangl, will give us hands on instruction and tips in regenerative farming and preparing for winter.

America's SUPER Pageant crowning - 10th Anniversary Hamilton, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 205 West Main Street, Hamilton, MT 59840

The America's SUPER Pageant will feature delegates from around the United States, crowning and will celebrate 10 years of past titleholders.

Rockin' RC Rodeo Barrel Race Summer Series Hamilton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Old Corvallis Rd, Hamilton, MT

The Rockin\' RC Rodeo committee will be hosting five barrel races this summer. The last date is August 18. The top 10 average times of 4 runs will come back and race for a trophy saddle on...

Camille and Kennerly Hamilton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 251 Eastside Hwy, Hamilton, MT

Short Bio: Young harpists Camille and Kennerly Kitt, known as the HARP TWINS, have achieved extraordinary success by taking Electric Harps and acoustic Concert Grand Har...