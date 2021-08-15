Live events Keokuk — what’s coming up

(KEOKUK, IA) Live events are coming to Keokuk.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keokuk:

Crafternoon Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 210 N 5th St, Keokuk, IA

Come to the library for afternoon craft activities! Ages 5 and up, all materials provided. This event will be held outside in the library park, weather permitting, or in the Round Room if it is...

Revival with DHM Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2244 McKinley Ave, Keokuk, IA

Come join in a fantastic time of praise and worship and inspired Word of God with DHM! Friday evening starts at 6:30pm Saturday and Sunday evening start at 6:00.

Catfish Keith Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 8 N Water St, Keokuk, IA

World-touring acoustic blues pioneer CATFISH KEITH will perform a 90 minute set at the Rollin' on The River Blues Festival, starting at 6:00pm.

Keokuk, IA Personal Property Auction Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Furniture, Antiques & Household Items. For information contact Mason Holvoet of Steffes Group at 319.385.2000 or at 319.470.7372 Keokuk, IA Personal Property Auction Watch for complete online...

Big Dam Street Festival Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 810 S Main St, Keokuk, IA

Big Dam Street Festival is on Facebook. To connect with Big Dam Street Festival, join Facebook today.