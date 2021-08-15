Cancel
Olive Hill, KY

Olive Hill events calendar

Olive Hill Bulletin
Olive Hill Bulletin
 7 days ago

(OLIVE HILL, KY) Live events are coming to Olive Hill.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Olive Hill area:

Megamarsch 50/12 Mönchengladbach 2022

Vanceburg, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 01:00 PM

Address: Am Borussiapark, 41179 Mönchengladbach

Der Megamarsch 50/12 kommt auch in 2022 wieder nach Mönchengladbach!

Rowan County Fiscal Court Meeting — Rowan County, Kentucky

Morehead, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Meetings of the Rowan County Fiscal Court are held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 8:00 AM. Regular meetings are held in the meeting room of the Rowan County Court House at 600 West Main Street.

Grayson Creative Community

Grayson, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 117 W Main St, Grayson, KY

Let's discuss the future of downtown Grayson together! About this Event Join us for mingling and dinner at Johnny's Pizza from 5-6pm, followed by an open discussion at Dance with Hope Studio at...

Brother Smith Live

Morehead, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 109 N Wilson Ave, Morehead, KY

#TheVenue109 is excited to announce the return of Brother Smith to The Venue State. Brother Smith is a band native to the Greater Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky area. Led by Brothers Wes and Aaron...

MSU Campus Visit with No Academic Department (Mondays and Tuesdays)

Morehead, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Tickets are used ONLY for the visiting student. A ticket is NOT required for parents and other guests who are accompanying their student. About this event We are excited you are planning to visit...

With Olive Hill Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

