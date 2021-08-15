Coming soon: Tillamook events

(TILLAMOOK, OR) Tillamook has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tillamook area:

Free Movie, Four Good Days Tillamook, OR

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 310 Main Ave, Tillamook, OR

OUR Tillamook is happy to share free movie showings of Four Good Days in both Tillamook and Lincoln City. This event is open to the public and there is no registration needed to attend. ** Please...

Customer Appreciation Night Tillamook, OR

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

We will be having a customer appreciation night on August 21st. More to come on details!! Just mark your calendars as this will be a fun night for everyone to get together for some good food and...

18th Annual Old Iron Show Tillamook, OR

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 2001 Blue Heron Rd A, Tillamook, OR

Hosted by EDGETA BR 159 Friday Aug. 20th 9-5 Saturday Aug. 21st 9-5 Sunday Aug. 22nd 9-2 Admission: Adults $3/ 1 day Adults $5/ 3 days Children 12 & under Free Features: Antique tractors, gas...

Adolescent Well Child Checks & Sports Physical Event Tillamook, OR

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 980 3rd St #400, Tillamook, OR

Physicals, immunizations and lab testing provided as needed. Appointments preferred, walk-ins accepted ages 12 – 21. No out-of-pocket costs. Food and prize drawings! Event Venue & Nearby Stays

Tillamook City Council meeting Tillamook, OR

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 210 Laurel Ave, Tillamook, OR

The City Council meets on the first and third Monday of each month at the City Hall. In the event of a holiday, the meeting shall take place the day following or on a day agreed upon by the...