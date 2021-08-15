Cancel
Graham, TX

Graham calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Graham Dispatch
Graham Dispatch
 7 days ago

(GRAHAM, TX) Graham has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Graham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lECDB_0bSNR0iX00

Workforce Solutions of North Texas Mobile Unit

Jacksboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The operating schedule for the Mobile unit while in Jacksboro will be: 9:00 am-12:00 pm. In the event of inclement weather, the mobile unit will not travel to designated destination. Ramona...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJI9H_0bSNR0iX00

Gear Up Graham

Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 705 Indiana St, Graham, TX

Free school supplies for pre K- 12 th grades. Registration: www.EsccGraham.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08g6Po_0bSNR0iX00

Nazareth Sanatorium Ghost Hunt

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 314 Northwest 4th Street, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

The haunted Nazareth Hospital and Sanatorium is one of the most haunted locations in Mineral Wells, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOLea_0bSNR0iX00

PK East VFD & Auxiliary Sale

Graford, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The PK East Side Fire & Ambulance Auxiliary Sale - 3rd Saturday of each month except December - which is the 2nd Saturday. Sale location - 142 LaVilla Road, Graford, TX 76449 - 940-779-2414 PK...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCiiP_0bSNR0iX00

synKro Broadband Internet Ribbon Cutting Event

Jacksboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 302 S Main St, Jacksboro, TX

synKro Broadband Internet invites you to join us at the Chamber of Commerce office for a breakfast meeting and ribbon cutting event! CEO Jill Miyamoto will speak on broadband internet...

Graham Dispatch

Graham Dispatch

Graham, TX
With Graham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

