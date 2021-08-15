Graham calendar: What's coming up
(GRAHAM, TX) Graham has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Graham:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
The operating schedule for the Mobile unit while in Jacksboro will be: 9:00 am-12:00 pm. In the event of inclement weather, the mobile unit will not travel to designated destination. Ramona...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 705 Indiana St, Graham, TX
Free school supplies for pre K- 12 th grades. Registration: www.EsccGraham.com
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Address: 314 Northwest 4th Street, Mineral Wells, TX 76067
The haunted Nazareth Hospital and Sanatorium is one of the most haunted locations in Mineral Wells, Texas.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
The PK East Side Fire & Ambulance Auxiliary Sale - 3rd Saturday of each month except December - which is the 2nd Saturday. Sale location - 142 LaVilla Road, Graford, TX 76449 - 940-779-2414 PK...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 302 S Main St, Jacksboro, TX
synKro Broadband Internet invites you to join us at the Chamber of Commerce office for a breakfast meeting and ribbon cutting event! CEO Jill Miyamoto will speak on broadband internet...
Comments / 0