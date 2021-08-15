Graham calendar: What's coming up

(GRAHAM, TX) Graham has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Graham:

Workforce Solutions of North Texas Mobile Unit Jacksboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The operating schedule for the Mobile unit while in Jacksboro will be: 9:00 am-12:00 pm. In the event of inclement weather, the mobile unit will not travel to designated destination. Ramona...

Gear Up Graham Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 705 Indiana St, Graham, TX

Free school supplies for pre K- 12 th grades. Registration: www.EsccGraham.com

Nazareth Sanatorium Ghost Hunt Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 314 Northwest 4th Street, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

The haunted Nazareth Hospital and Sanatorium is one of the most haunted locations in Mineral Wells, Texas.

PK East VFD & Auxiliary Sale Graford, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The PK East Side Fire & Ambulance Auxiliary Sale - 3rd Saturday of each month except December - which is the 2nd Saturday. Sale location - 142 LaVilla Road, Graford, TX 76449 - 940-779-2414 PK...

synKro Broadband Internet Ribbon Cutting Event Jacksboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 302 S Main St, Jacksboro, TX

synKro Broadband Internet invites you to join us at the Chamber of Commerce office for a breakfast meeting and ribbon cutting event! CEO Jill Miyamoto will speak on broadband internet...