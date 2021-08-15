Cameron events coming soon

(CAMERON, MO) Live events are lining up on the Cameron calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cameron area:

Gun and Knife Show Lathrop, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2488 MO-33, Lathrop, MO

Gun & Knife Show Lathrop Antique Grounds August 20 & 21, 2021 Friday: 1 pm to 7 pm Saturday: 9 am to 4 pm Admission $3 14 and under Free Standard table: $40 in advance. Table must be covered Set...

SOLD OUT- Carmon Henry Featherweight Retreat April 6 - 9, 2022 Hamilton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 09:00 AM

Address: 202 North Davis, Hamilton, MO 64644

#Please Scroll down to find, classes, supply lists and a schedule of events and all kinds of fun information Missouri Star Quilt Compan

CPR Training Class Cameron, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 224 S Walnut St, Cameron, MO

To register for this class or for more information, call 816-632-6377 Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Thanks!

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Cameron, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 9529 SW Hwy 69, Cameron, MO

We know how difficult it can be to lose someone you care about. You don't have to go through this alone. That's why we're here. We would like to offer you a

75th Anniversary Open House & Vicki Henderson's Retirement Party Gallatin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 8275, 24000 MO-6, Gallatin, MO

75th Anniversary Open House & Vicki Henderson's Retirement Party. Food catered by Bill Englert!!