Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron, MO

Cameron events coming soon

Posted by 
Cameron News Beat
Cameron News Beat
 7 days ago

(CAMERON, MO) Live events are lining up on the Cameron calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cameron area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VlTQs_0bSNQvby00

Gun and Knife Show

Lathrop, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2488 MO-33, Lathrop, MO

Gun & Knife Show Lathrop Antique Grounds August 20 & 21, 2021 Friday: 1 pm to 7 pm Saturday: 9 am to 4 pm Admission $3 14 and under Free Standard table: $40 in advance. Table must be covered Set...

Learn More

SOLD OUT- Carmon Henry Featherweight Retreat April 6 - 9, 2022

Hamilton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 09:00 AM

Address: 202 North Davis, Hamilton, MO 64644

#Please Scroll down to find, classes, supply lists and a schedule of events and all kinds of fun information   Missouri Star Quilt Compan

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQRP9_0bSNQvby00

CPR Training Class

Cameron, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 224 S Walnut St, Cameron, MO

To register for this class or for more information, call 816-632-6377 Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Thanks!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTew2_0bSNQvby00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Cameron, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 9529 SW Hwy 69, Cameron, MO

We know how difficult it can be to lose someone you care about. You don't have to go through this alone. That's why we're here. We would like to offer you a

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WqM7o_0bSNQvby00

75th Anniversary Open House & Vicki Henderson's Retirement Party

Gallatin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 8275, 24000 MO-6, Gallatin, MO

75th Anniversary Open House & Vicki Henderson's Retirement Party. Food catered by Bill Englert!!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Cameron News Beat

Cameron News Beat

Cameron, MO
35
Followers
158
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cameron News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MO
City
Cameron, MO
City
Lathrop, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Gallatin, MO
Cameron, MO
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Retirement Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy