Clinton, MO

Coming soon: Clinton events

Posted by 
Clinton Bulletin
Clinton Bulletin
 7 days ago

(CLINTON, MO) Clinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clinton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cBjf_0bSNQtqW00

Fall Class Enrollment - Dance & Tumbling Classes

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 126 N Main St, Clinton, MO

Come sign up for fall dance and tumbling classes! We offer something for ages 1 thru adult!! Classes begin on Tuesday, September 7th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKIDB_0bSNQtqW00

American Legion Post 82 road rally and scavenger hunt

Windsor, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 10341 Hwy 52, Windsor, MO 65360

A different kind of roadrally with a scavenger hunt too! Benefits Local and National scholarships. Band and BBQ dinner at finish line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQMEI_0bSNQtqW00

Piccadilly Gridiron Gala

Clinton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 115 W Franklin St, Clinton, MO 64735

Piccadilly 2021 presents the “Gridiron Gala,” on Sunday September 12, 2021!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mU1f_0bSNQtqW00

Holden Farmers Market

Holden, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 S Market St, Holden, MO

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021 Saturday, 8AM - 12PM Location: City of Holden 101 W 3rd Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hH3cY_0bSNQtqW00

Missouri Bikers Homecoming Rally 2021

Urich, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Date/Time: Fri, Aug 20, 2021 - Sun, Aug 22, 2021 Address: [ Get Map ] 16385 NW Hwy NM Urich, MO 64788 Event Website: forr.net/events/ Event Description: FORR presents the Annual Missouri Bikers...

Clinton Bulletin

Clinton Bulletin

Clinton, MO
ABOUT

With Clinton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

