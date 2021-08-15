Coming soon: Clinton events

(CLINTON, MO) Clinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clinton area:

Fall Class Enrollment - Dance & Tumbling Classes Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 126 N Main St, Clinton, MO

Come sign up for fall dance and tumbling classes! We offer something for ages 1 thru adult!! Classes begin on Tuesday, September 7th

American Legion Post 82 road rally and scavenger hunt Windsor, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 10341 Hwy 52, Windsor, MO 65360

A different kind of roadrally with a scavenger hunt too! Benefits Local and National scholarships. Band and BBQ dinner at finish line.

Piccadilly Gridiron Gala Clinton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 115 W Franklin St, Clinton, MO 64735

Piccadilly 2021 presents the “Gridiron Gala,” on Sunday September 12, 2021!

Holden Farmers Market Holden, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 S Market St, Holden, MO

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021 Saturday, 8AM - 12PM Location: City of Holden 101 W 3rd Street

Missouri Bikers Homecoming Rally 2021 Urich, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Date/Time: Fri, Aug 20, 2021 - Sun, Aug 22, 2021 Address: [ Get Map ] 16385 NW Hwy NM Urich, MO 64788 Event Website: forr.net/events/ Event Description: FORR presents the Annual Missouri Bikers...