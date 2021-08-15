Live events coming up in Saint Marys

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Saint Marys has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Marys:

August Monthly 8 Ball Tournament Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 253 Main St, Ridgway, PA

*Price change unless pre-registered by midnight, the day before. Pre-registering gives a $5 discount! 8 ball tournament. Played on 5 - 7ft Diamond smart tables. Pre-register by signing up on our...

Copper Fox Winery Goat Yoga 2pm & 4pm Kersey, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1215 Million Dollar Hwy, Kersey, PA

Goat yoga and wine slushies? Yes please! The Calhoun Farm Goaties are traveling to Copper Fox Winery for some goat yoga fun! Sunday August 29th Two class times to choose from: 2:00 PM or 4:00PM...

HOCO 2021 Johnsonburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 600 Market St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845

Semi formal dance for 7th to 12th graders— Students from all surrounding towns are welcome to attend!

Darkwater Duo @ Table 105 Patio 4-7pm (Kane, PA) Kane, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 105 N Fraley St, Kane, PA

Darkwater Duo @ Table 105 Patio 4-7pm (Kane, PA) at Table 105, 105 North Fraley St, Kane, PA 16735, Kane, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 04:00 pm

Vacation Bible School – Rocky Railway Kane, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 112 Greeves St, Kane, PA

Vacation Bible School at the Kane First United Methodist Church. This is open to all children from Preschool to those entering the 5th grade in the Fall. This will be held at the church from...