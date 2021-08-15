Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Marys, PA

Live events coming up in Saint Marys

Posted by 
St Marys Updates
St Marys Updates
 7 days ago

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Saint Marys has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Marys:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVJ5u_0bSNQsxn00

August Monthly 8 Ball Tournament

Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 253 Main St, Ridgway, PA

*Price change unless pre-registered by midnight, the day before. Pre-registering gives a $5 discount! 8 ball tournament. Played on 5 - 7ft Diamond smart tables. Pre-register by signing up on our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMi9W_0bSNQsxn00

Copper Fox Winery Goat Yoga 2pm & 4pm

Kersey, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1215 Million Dollar Hwy, Kersey, PA

Goat yoga and wine slushies? Yes please! The Calhoun Farm Goaties are traveling to Copper Fox Winery for some goat yoga fun! Sunday August 29th Two class times to choose from: 2:00 PM or 4:00PM...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVzdt_0bSNQsxn00

HOCO 2021

Johnsonburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 600 Market St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845

Semi formal dance for 7th to 12th graders— Students from all surrounding towns are welcome to attend!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mF81g_0bSNQsxn00

Darkwater Duo @ Table 105 Patio 4-7pm (Kane, PA)

Kane, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 105 N Fraley St, Kane, PA

Darkwater Duo @ Table 105 Patio 4-7pm (Kane, PA) at Table 105, 105 North Fraley St, Kane, PA 16735, Kane, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 04:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7B2k_0bSNQsxn00

Vacation Bible School – Rocky Railway

Kane, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 112 Greeves St, Kane, PA

Vacation Bible School at the Kane First United Methodist Church. This is open to all children from Preschool to those entering the 5th grade in the Fall. This will be held at the church from...

Learn More

Comments / 0

St Marys Updates

St Marys Updates

St Marys, PA
39
Followers
57
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Marys Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgway, PA
City
Johnsonburg, PA
Saint Marys, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Saint Marys, PA
City
Kersey, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance#Diamonds#The Calhoun Farm Goaties#Copper Fox Winery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy