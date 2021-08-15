Lamesa calendar: What's coming up

(LAMESA, TX) Lamesa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lamesa:

REVIVAL GOD’S WAY 3rd Annual Hope Over Dope Street Outreach Brownfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Please join us for our 3rd Annual Revival Gods Way Hope Over Dope Street Outreach! THIS IS A FREE EVENT! We will have multiple food vendors Bounce houses for the kids Christian Hip Hop Ministers...

I AM Woman Lamesa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: 202 NE BOSTON AVE, Lamesa, TX 79331

I AM Woman Women’s Conference A Radiant Women Ministries event

Area Wide Fellowship Knott, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 6102 FM 846, Knott, TX

Join us for dinner at 6:30 pm. Following dinner we will have singing and a devotional.