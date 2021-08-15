Cancel
Lamesa, TX

Lamesa calendar: What's coming up

Lamesa Voice
Lamesa Voice
 7 days ago

(LAMESA, TX) Lamesa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lamesa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OV9RB_0bSNQM9t00

REVIVAL GOD’S WAY 3rd Annual Hope Over Dope Street Outreach

Brownfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Please join us for our 3rd Annual Revival Gods Way Hope Over Dope Street Outreach! THIS IS A FREE EVENT! We will have multiple food vendors Bounce houses for the kids Christian Hip Hop Ministers...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNVzz_0bSNQM9t00

I AM Woman

Lamesa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: 202 NE BOSTON AVE, Lamesa, TX 79331

I AM Woman Women’s Conference A Radiant Women Ministries event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44WwjZ_0bSNQM9t00

Area Wide Fellowship

Knott, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 6102 FM 846, Knott, TX

Join us for dinner at 6:30 pm. Following dinner we will have singing and a devotional.

ABOUT

With Lamesa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

