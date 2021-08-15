Cancel
Fairfield, IA

Coming soon: Fairfield events

Fairfield Bulletin
Fairfield Bulletin
 7 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, IA) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

JCHC Richland Clinic Open House

Richland, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 107 W Harrison St, Richland, IA

Attend this event and celebrate the opening of JCHC Richland Clinic with Jefferson County Health Center

Eldon Raceway

Eldon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: Eldon, IA

We will be running Modifieds, Sport Mods, Sport Compact, Hobby Stock and Stock Cars this year. The following are tentative dates: April 10th, April 24th , May 8th, May 22nd,…

Between Friends 2021

Brighton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Girls ages 12-18! You won’t want to miss this unforgettable retreat. Many memories and bonds are made every year and you need to be a part!! :) Bring your own bedding. Please bring your favorite...

Stockport Iowa United Methodist Church Taco Dinner

Stockport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Stockport Iowa United Methodist Church will host their taco dinner Wednesday, August 25th starting at 5pm until 7pm at the church. They will be serving home made soft shell tacos, dessert ,and...

Fairfield Bulletin

Fairfield Bulletin

Fairfield, IA
