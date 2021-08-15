Globe calendar: Coming events
(GLOBE, AZ) Live events are coming to Globe.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Globe:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 6338 S Kings Ranch Rd, Gold Canyon, AZ
Every Wednesday night we gather at 6:00pm to pray for the needs of our families, friends, church, and more. Everyone is welcomed to attend. You don’t have to pray out loud if you are...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 6607 S Kings Ranch Rd, Gold Canyon, AZ
Release your inner artist with guidance from artist, Sharon Gilbertson, no art experience necessary, men/women welcome (sorry no children)
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 6607 South Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118
Release your inner artist painting mandalas; guidance from artist, Sharon Gilbertson, no art experience necessary, adult class
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: Arizona 188, Roosevelt, AZ 85545
Prophecy Christian Ministries will be celebrating the Feast of Tabernacles this year with a camping trip to Frazier Group Campground.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Address: 6338 S Kings Ranch Rd, Gold Canyon, AZ
Every Sunday morning at 9:00AM we gather for worship. Services include music, readings from the Bible, a brief message explaining that day’s reading from the Bible, and more. We meet in-person...
Comments / 0