Globe calendar: Coming events

(GLOBE, AZ) Live events are coming to Globe.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Globe:

Wednesday Evening Prayer Gathering Gold Canyon, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 6338 S Kings Ranch Rd, Gold Canyon, AZ

Every Wednesday night we gather at 6:00pm to pray for the needs of our families, friends, church, and more. Everyone is welcomed to attend. You don’t have to pray out loud if you are...

ARTwithVISION Gold Canyon, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 6607 S Kings Ranch Rd, Gold Canyon, AZ

Release your inner artist with guidance from artist, Sharon Gilbertson, no art experience necessary, men/women welcome (sorry no children)

Mandala Monthly Acrylic Painting w/BYOB Gold Canyon, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 6607 South Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

Release your inner artist painting mandalas; guidance from artist, Sharon Gilbertson, no art experience necessary, adult class

Feast of Tabernacles Camping 2021 Roosevelt, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Arizona 188, Roosevelt, AZ 85545

Prophecy Christian Ministries will be celebrating the Feast of Tabernacles this year with a camping trip to Frazier Group Campground.

Sunday Morning Worship Gold Canyon, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 6338 S Kings Ranch Rd, Gold Canyon, AZ

Every Sunday morning at 9:00AM we gather for worship. Services include music, readings from the Bible, a brief message explaining that day’s reading from the Bible, and more. We meet in-person...