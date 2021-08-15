Bremen events coming up

(BREMEN, GA) Bremen is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bremen:

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus Carrollton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1301 S. Park Ave., Carrollton, GA 30117

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Woolgathering Fiber Arts Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1994 Old Bush Mill Rd, Bremen, GA

Enjoy some friendly talk, wine, coffee or tea as you work on a fiber arts project. Knitters, crocheters, felters, spinners, weavers are all welcome! Come laugh, cry, and build friendships with...

Monday Morning Masterpieces Carrollton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 710 Rome Street, Carrollton, GA 30117

Bring your creativity to the library for an inspired painting session with Terry Pirch!

General Election Qualifying Tallapoosa, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 25 E Alabama St, Tallapoosa, GA

The City will hold a General Election on November 2, 2021 to elect a Mayor and Council Members for Post 1 and Post 2. Qualifying for these positions will begin on Monday, August 16, 2021 and...

Winery Tour & Guided Tasting Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1994 Old Bush Mill Rd, Bremen, GA

Let’s take a peek “Behind the Vines” with winemaker/owner, Bruce Cross. We will meet at the tasting room promptly at 2 pm on Saturday. You will be served the first of six tastes of wine to sip as...