Events on the Kosciusko calendar

Philadelphia, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course Philadelphia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1028 W Beacon St, Philadelphia, MS

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Vehicle and Equipment Online Auction Bogue Chitto, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:07 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

This collection of vehicles has something for everyone currently running vehicles, possible project cars, parts cars for that classic you already have, heavy equipment and tractors. You don't want...

Wife Material Canton, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton, MS 39046

Wife Material: Manifesting Marriage for Single Women and Marriage Maintenance for Married Women

The Power of the Gospel Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 520 US-82, Winona, MS

Join us every Sunday morning in August as we learn about the simple power of the Gospel from the book of Romans. This sermon series will show us how Jesus Christ is at the center! Romans mixes...

Goodman Campus Yearbook Portraits Goodman, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 Hill St, Goodman, MS

N-Focus Photography will be on the Holmes Community College Goodman Campus in the Lorance Student Center ("The Can") on Wednesday, Aug. 25 and Thursday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.