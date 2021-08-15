Cancel
Kosciusko, MS

Events on the Kosciusko calendar

Kosciusko Times
 7 days ago

(KOSCIUSKO, MS) Kosciusko is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kosciusko:

Philadelphia, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Philadelphia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1028 W Beacon St, Philadelphia, MS

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Vehicle and Equipment Online Auction

Bogue Chitto, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:07 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

This collection of vehicles has something for everyone currently running vehicles, possible project cars, parts cars for that classic you already have, heavy equipment and tractors. You don't want...

Wife Material

Canton, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton, MS 39046

Wife Material: Manifesting Marriage for Single Women and Marriage Maintenance for Married Women

The Power of the Gospel

Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 520 US-82, Winona, MS

Join us every Sunday morning in August as we learn about the simple power of the Gospel from the book of Romans. This sermon series will show us how Jesus Christ is at the center! Romans mixes...

Goodman Campus Yearbook Portraits

Goodman, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 Hill St, Goodman, MS

N-Focus Photography will be on the Holmes Community College Goodman Campus in the Lorance Student Center ("The Can") on Wednesday, Aug. 25 and Thursday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Kosciusko, MS
