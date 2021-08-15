Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cadiz, KY

What’s up Cadiz: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Cadiz News Flash
Cadiz News Flash
 7 days ago

(CADIZ, KY) Cadiz has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cadiz:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slgx6_0bSNPvZl00

Laser Shows: Laser Magic

Golden Pond, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 238 Visitor Center Dr, Golden Pond, KY

Listen to your favorite songs and watch as they are put into a wonderful and entertaining laser light show. $8 per person at the door.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2dsC_0bSNPvZl00

Lights Out Festival III

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2815 Witty Ln, Hopkinsville, KY

GET READY TO ROCK Mark your calendars for Saturday August 21st as we kick off Lights Out Festival III . Get ready to enjoy great live music and delicious local food that you can wash down with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h09zE_0bSNPvZl00

Downtown Farmers Market

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 198 W 9th St, Hopkinsville, KY

The Downtown Farmers Market is located in Founder’s Square parking lot at the corner of 9th & Main Streets in Historic Downtown Hopkinsville. It is home to local vendors who specialize in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QcCfo_0bSNPvZl00

Dunkin Donuts Baskin Robins Cruise In

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2525 Fort Campbell Blvd, Hopkinsville, KY

April 17, 2021 May 15, 2021 June 19, 2021 July 17, 2021 August 21, 2021 September 18, 2021 October 16, 2021 October 20, 2021 *Special Halloween Trunk or Treat Cruise-IN Bring you Cars, Trucks...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmAWf_0bSNPvZl00

TCYAA Football and Cheer Rergistration

Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Online registration for flag football, cheerleading, and football for grades K-6 Sorry, this content is available only to the members of the VIP Club Please enter your VIP Club email address...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz, KY
76
Followers
165
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cadiz News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
Cadiz, KY
Government
City
Cadiz, KY
City
Golden Pond, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Calendars#Local Food#Halloween#The Vip Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy