What’s up Cadiz: Local events calendar

(CADIZ, KY) Cadiz has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cadiz:

Laser Shows: Laser Magic Golden Pond, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 238 Visitor Center Dr, Golden Pond, KY

Listen to your favorite songs and watch as they are put into a wonderful and entertaining laser light show. $8 per person at the door.

Lights Out Festival III Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2815 Witty Ln, Hopkinsville, KY

GET READY TO ROCK Mark your calendars for Saturday August 21st as we kick off Lights Out Festival III . Get ready to enjoy great live music and delicious local food that you can wash down with...

Downtown Farmers Market Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 198 W 9th St, Hopkinsville, KY

The Downtown Farmers Market is located in Founder’s Square parking lot at the corner of 9th & Main Streets in Historic Downtown Hopkinsville. It is home to local vendors who specialize in...

Dunkin Donuts Baskin Robins Cruise In Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2525 Fort Campbell Blvd, Hopkinsville, KY

April 17, 2021 May 15, 2021 June 19, 2021 July 17, 2021 August 21, 2021 September 18, 2021 October 16, 2021 October 20, 2021 *Special Halloween Trunk or Treat Cruise-IN Bring you Cars, Trucks...

TCYAA Football and Cheer Rergistration Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Online registration for flag football, cheerleading, and football for grades K-6 Sorry, this content is available only to the members of the VIP Club Please enter your VIP Club email address...