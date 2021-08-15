Cancel
Nevada, MO

Nevada calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Nevada News Watch
Nevada News Watch
 7 days ago

(NEVADA, MO) Nevada is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nevada:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RAYR_0bSNPtoJ00

Homeschool Music Fest

El Dorado Springs, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

From toe-tappin' tunes to beautiful ballads encompassing bluegrass, country, folk, gospel, Irish, western swing, and more! The Farnum Family shares their love of Jesus and family-friendly music...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5CvS_0bSNPtoJ00

Fort Scott Farmers' Market

Fort Scott, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100-198 Old Fort Blvd, Fort Scott, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Tuesdays, 4PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:Skubitz Plaza, Old Fort Boulevard, Fort Scott, KS 66701.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyIkD_0bSNPtoJ00

Songs For Jesus Concert Feat: Amanda Felix

Nevada, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 621 South Pine Street, Nevada, MO 64772

This event will be amazing! Free pizza from 6-7 PM, then Matthew Harper performs 7-7:45 PM, then Amanda Felix at 8 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ach8b_0bSNPtoJ00

Nevada Vernon County Farmers Market

Nevada, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 800 S Ash St, Nevada, MO

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - September, 2021Tuesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location: NRMC, North Parking Lot, 800 South Ash Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xF38I_0bSNPtoJ00

Karaoke Friday Nights at Boiler Room Brewhaus

Fort Scott, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2 S National Ave, Fort Scott, KS

Come on out and sing at Karaoke Friday Night at The Boiler Room Brewhaus! Experienced or beginners, it does not matter! Let's have some fun enjoying some music.

Learn More

