Nevada calendar: What's coming up

(NEVADA, MO) Nevada is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nevada:

Homeschool Music Fest El Dorado Springs, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

From toe-tappin' tunes to beautiful ballads encompassing bluegrass, country, folk, gospel, Irish, western swing, and more! The Farnum Family shares their love of Jesus and family-friendly music...

Fort Scott Farmers' Market Fort Scott, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100-198 Old Fort Blvd, Fort Scott, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Tuesdays, 4PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:Skubitz Plaza, Old Fort Boulevard, Fort Scott, KS 66701.

Songs For Jesus Concert Feat: Amanda Felix Nevada, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 621 South Pine Street, Nevada, MO 64772

This event will be amazing! Free pizza from 6-7 PM, then Matthew Harper performs 7-7:45 PM, then Amanda Felix at 8 PM

Nevada Vernon County Farmers Market Nevada, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 800 S Ash St, Nevada, MO

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - September, 2021Tuesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location: NRMC, North Parking Lot, 800 South Ash Street

Karaoke Friday Nights at Boiler Room Brewhaus Fort Scott, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2 S National Ave, Fort Scott, KS

Come on out and sing at Karaoke Friday Night at The Boiler Room Brewhaus! Experienced or beginners, it does not matter! Let's have some fun enjoying some music.