Price, UT

Coming soon: Price events

Posted by 
Price News Flash
Price News Flash
 7 days ago

(PRICE, UT) Price has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Price:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vz39H_0bSNPsva00

Tall Cop Says Stop "High In Plain Sight"

Price, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 450 South Fairgrounds Way, Price, UT 84501

Tall Cop Jermaine Galloway provides the tools, resources, and training to combat substance abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5Oa7_0bSNPsva00

The Helper Arts, Music & Film Festival

Helper, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival’s mission is to encourage art and culture in Carbon County, support the local artist community, stimulate and enrich the local economy through the arts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pFoDN_0bSNPsva00

BLAG DAHLIA & RALPH CHAMPAGNE (The Dwarves), ELVIS CORTEZ (Left Alone)

Helper, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 210 S Main St, Helper, UT

Blag Dahlia & Ralph Champagne - Blag Dahlia is a rock legend. Founder of the Dwarves and the Greedy Media empire, his uncompromising vision of rock & roll, dazzling production and filthy lyrics...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lxSm_0bSNPsva00

Howlin Rain

Helper, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Howlin Radio, Vol. 1 (SC15/2010) Howlin Radio vol. 1 is a compilation of the Magnificent Fiend era band performing on 3 different American radio shows live in the studio, including an interview...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gC29C_0bSNPsva00

HARDSCRABBLE MUSIC FESTIVAL Day 1

Helper, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us for two days on Main Street August 28 & 29, 2021 for the ultimate celebration of music, art, food and everything we love about Helper, Utah. Get away to this premier destination, nestled...

With Price News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

