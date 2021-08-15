Coming soon: Price events

(PRICE, UT) Price has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Price:

Tall Cop Says Stop "High In Plain Sight" Price, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 450 South Fairgrounds Way, Price, UT 84501

Tall Cop Jermaine Galloway provides the tools, resources, and training to combat substance abuse.

The Helper Arts, Music & Film Festival Helper, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival’s mission is to encourage art and culture in Carbon County, support the local artist community, stimulate and enrich the local economy through the arts...

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 210 S Main St, Helper, UT

Blag Dahlia & Ralph Champagne - Blag Dahlia is a rock legend. Founder of the Dwarves and the Greedy Media empire, his uncompromising vision of rock & roll, dazzling production and filthy lyrics...

Howlin Rain Helper, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Howlin Radio, Vol. 1 (SC15/2010) Howlin Radio vol. 1 is a compilation of the Magnificent Fiend era band performing on 3 different American radio shows live in the studio, including an interview...

HARDSCRABBLE MUSIC FESTIVAL Day 1 Helper, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us for two days on Main Street August 28 & 29, 2021 for the ultimate celebration of music, art, food and everything we love about Helper, Utah. Get away to this premier destination, nestled...