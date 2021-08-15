Stilwell calendar: Coming events
(STILWELL, OK) Stilwell is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stilwell:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 120 S College Ave, Tahlequah, OK
Join Jane for a fun craft project! All materials are provided. Open to Patrons 18+ Masks & Registration Required
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 1102 Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK
Learn to watercolor with Stampin’ Up!’s new pastels! We will be making 3 cards with envelopes, and you get to keep your own set of pastels! COST: $20.00 PER PERSON. Price includes all the supplies...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 215 Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK
Learn how to start the Cherokee double wall basket with the great-great-grandson of Eliza Jane Sixkiller. Matt will show you how to start your basket using round reed. You will need reed, scissors...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Gatheration 2021 The Center for Tribal Studies and the Native American Support Center invite you to attend our welcome back event on August 31, 2021 at 6:00 PM at 2nd Century Square (next to UC...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: Tahlequah, OK
School is starting up again along with MBSF. Starting August 30th @6:00pm at the church. Looking forward to seeing everyone again along with seeing new faces. Hope everyone had a good summer!
