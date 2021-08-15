Cancel
Stilwell, OK

Stilwell calendar: Coming events

Stilwell Times
Stilwell Times
(STILWELL, OK) Stilwell is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stilwell:

Creative Craft Corner

Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 120 S College Ave, Tahlequah, OK

Join Jane for a fun craft project! All materials are provided. Open to Patrons 18+ Masks & Registration Required

WATERCOLORING CLASS #1 Watercolor with Pastels

Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1102 Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK

Learn to watercolor with Stampin’ Up!’s new pastels! We will be making 3 cards with envelopes, and you get to keep your own set of pastels! COST: $20.00 PER PERSON. Price includes all the supplies...

Third Thursday: How to Start Round Reed Basket

Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 215 Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK

Learn how to start the Cherokee double wall basket with the great-great-grandson of Eliza Jane Sixkiller. Matt will show you how to start your basket using round reed. You will need reed, scissors...

Gatheration

Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Gatheration 2021 The Center for Tribal Studies and the Native American Support Center invite you to attend our welcome back event on August 31, 2021 at 6:00 PM at 2nd Century Square (next to UC...

Missionary Baptist Student fellowship welcome back

Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Tahlequah, OK

School is starting up again along with MBSF. Starting August 30th @6:00pm at the church. Looking forward to seeing everyone again along with seeing new faces. Hope everyone had a good summer!

